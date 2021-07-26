Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,604 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,132 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.17% of Washington Federal worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 17.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 30,416 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 8.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 56.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,785,000 after acquiring an additional 597,517 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAFD stock opened at $31.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Washington Federal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $141.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

