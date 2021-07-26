Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 86,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Separately, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 4.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

EVAX stock opened at $5.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $102.71 million and a P/E ratio of -5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $10.34.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

