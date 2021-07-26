California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 343 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Ingredion worth $10,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INGR. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 136,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 21.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 49,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Loews Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 6.9% in the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 10.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 463,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,646,000 after purchasing an additional 44,815 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Ingredion stock opened at $87.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.71 and a 52-week high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Ingredion’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

