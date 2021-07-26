AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 7,197 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $56,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $636,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,064,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,655,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $44.92 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.