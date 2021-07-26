AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Big Lots worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of BIG opened at $60.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

