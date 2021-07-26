The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 31.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,129 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 91,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,594 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

HAIN opened at $39.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.39. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.22.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

