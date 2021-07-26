IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $194,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,360 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,211 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,079,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2,346.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 517,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 496,035 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,432,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,720,000 after purchasing an additional 204,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831,336 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.32. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

HBAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.