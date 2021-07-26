IHT Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,052,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

IWC opened at $143.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.40. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.03 and a 52 week high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

