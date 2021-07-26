IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCH. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,498,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,148,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,098,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $853,000. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $788,000.

Shares of PSCH stock opened at $188.82 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $123.65 and a 1-year high of $199.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.91.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

