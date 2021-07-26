Comparing AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.3% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of CVR Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 38.4% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and CVR Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions -20.22% -6.30% -2.29% CVR Partners -30.62% -19.11% -5.96%

Volatility and Risk

AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Partners has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and CVR Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions $157.64 million 0.65 -$53.71 million ($0.67) -2.96 CVR Partners $349.95 million 1.82 -$98.18 million N/A N/A

AgroFresh Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CVR Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AgroFresh Solutions and CVR Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50 CVR Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

AgroFresh Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.02%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than CVR Partners.

Summary

AgroFresh Solutions beats CVR Partners on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops. The company supports growers, packers, and retailers to enhance produce freshness and quality while reducing waste. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in near-harvest management of pome fruit, blueberries, and cherries; FreshCloud, a digital technology service platform of produce monitoring and screening solutions; LandSpring, a 1-MCP technology targeted to transplanted vegetable seedlings; and RipeLock, a packaging technology solution for fruits and vegetables. In addition, the company offers fungicides, disinfectants, coatings, and packinghouse equipment for the citrus market. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. CVR Partners, LP was founded in 2007 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas.

