IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,811 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,747 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $55,259,000 after purchasing an additional 500,515 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $833,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 550.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,319,101 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $62,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,156 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,384,067 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $45,059,000 after purchasing an additional 974,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 766.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 165,438 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 146,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $20.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.70 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.73. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

