3,113 Shares in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,113 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WGO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 477.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after buying an additional 579,689 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,117,000 after buying an additional 302,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $17,517,000. MIK Capital LP bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $13,518,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after buying an additional 144,723 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $68.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.