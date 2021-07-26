IHT Wealth Management LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMG opened at $182.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $143.08 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,375.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147. 27.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.33.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

