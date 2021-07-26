Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) Stake Boosted by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 474.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,651 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the first quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the first quarter worth $41,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 28.3% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 34.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January alerts:

Shares of BJAN stock opened at $36.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.62. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.