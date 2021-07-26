IHT Wealth Management LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.10.

NYSE AMP opened at $248.89 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $141.82 and a one year high of $269.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.65 and a beta of 1.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

