Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 23,197 Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) by 116.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,197 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.08% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,511,000 after purchasing an additional 40,870 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $8,305,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,520,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,870,000. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 25,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.58 on Monday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $59.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.69.

