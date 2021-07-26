Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $16,491,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $11,773,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $9,830,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $9,346,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $8,353,000.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.96.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

