Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,500 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

QEFA opened at $76.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.22. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $59.32 and a one year high of $77.69.

