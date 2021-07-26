SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,104 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPNE. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 43.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 632,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 191,764 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 30.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 738,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 171,722 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 35.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 636,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 168,246 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 25.5% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 598,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,649,000 after purchasing an additional 71,840 shares during the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

In other news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $194,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $19.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.95 million, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.35. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $41.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.75 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%. Research analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPNE. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

SeaSpine Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.