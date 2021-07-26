Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 331.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,405 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOLD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

Shares of FOLD opened at $8.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.12. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.60.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 884,730 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $295,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,922.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 31,605 shares of company stock valued at $278,268 and sold 104,913 shares valued at $1,052,618. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

