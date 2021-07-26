Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,673 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 53,142 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXP opened at $173.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.02. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The company has a market capitalization of $139.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday. began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

