Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 407.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,878 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $117.34 on Monday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 490 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $48,333.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $317,187.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,747 shares of company stock valued at $12,449,001. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

