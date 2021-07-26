Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 16,784 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,784 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,120,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 549,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after buying an additional 294,004 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,111,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN opened at $12.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

