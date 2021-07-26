Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 18,778 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 25.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,778 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

CDNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $85.49 on Monday. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $29.86 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.78 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.02.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. Equities analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 15,442 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,064,571.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,768.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $630,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,901.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,885 shares of company stock worth $15,534,793 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

