Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 61,329 Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Travel + Leisure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,927,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $39,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $486,006 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $56.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -51.78 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.00. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

