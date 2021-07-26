Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Celsion’s earnings. Celsion reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 67.84% and a negative net margin of 4,423.40%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ CLSN opened at $1.05 on Friday. Celsion has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $3.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Celsion in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsion by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.72% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and vaccines. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary liver cancer.

