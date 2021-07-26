Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) and Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Critical Analysis

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) and Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Bright Health Group and Molina Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Health Group 0 4 4 0 2.50 Molina Healthcare 1 4 8 0 2.54

Bright Health Group currently has a consensus target price of $19.71, suggesting a potential upside of 57.09%. Molina Healthcare has a consensus target price of $259.35, suggesting a potential downside of 0.71%. Given Bright Health Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bright Health Group is more favorable than Molina Healthcare.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bright Health Group and Molina Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Health Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Molina Healthcare $19.42 billion 0.79 $673.00 million $10.67 24.48

Molina Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Health Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.9% of Molina Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Molina Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Health Group and Molina Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Health Group N/A N/A N/A Molina Healthcare 3.38% 33.87% 8.13%

Summary

Molina Healthcare beats Bright Health Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc., an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Inc. and changed its name to Bright Health Group, Inc. in February 2021. Bright Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc. provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states. The company offers its health care services for its members through contracts with a network of providers, including independent physicians and physician groups, hospitals, ancillary providers, and pharmacies. Molina Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

