Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) by 123.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,551 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the first quarter worth $65,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 66,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 150.1% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 16.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 14,098 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the third quarter worth $821,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New stock opened at $31.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.95. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a one year low of $28.44 and a one year high of $31.33.

