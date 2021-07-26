Analysts Expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Brokerages expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 55.90% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHMI opened at $9.22 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $157.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

