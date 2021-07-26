Citadel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,974 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vaxcyte worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 66.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 434.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 503.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at $133,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $115,757.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,116.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $342,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,601,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,515 shares of company stock worth $1,465,609. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $22.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $58.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -7.63.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

