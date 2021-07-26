Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.46%. On average, analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VNDA stock opened at $19.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.50. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

In related news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $40,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $249,969.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

