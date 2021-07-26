Xerox (XRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Xerox to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Xerox stock opened at $23.43 on Monday. Xerox has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.82. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.92%.
Xerox Company Profile
Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.
