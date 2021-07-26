iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 87.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,483 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 179,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.28. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31.

