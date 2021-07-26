Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 21,392 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 108.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,138 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Archrock during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock during the first quarter worth about $106,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archrock during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $88,663.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,392,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,530,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,891 shares of company stock worth $2,681,532. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AROC opened at $8.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.97. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -410.29 and a beta of 2.18.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $195.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

