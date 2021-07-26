Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 270.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,357,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after buying an additional 3,911,245 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the first quarter worth about $19,169,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CNX Resources by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,204,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,304 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 83.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,776,000 after buying an additional 922,360 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter worth about $13,150,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CNX. Truist Securities downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $12.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.75. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $15.89.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.