Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 881.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $45.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.04. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of -102.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Slack Technologies news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 109,290 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $4,837,175.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,202,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,221,366.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $147,840.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,860 shares of company stock worth $7,431,241 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

