iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $12,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 238.9% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

IEUR stock opened at $57.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.17. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $59.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.