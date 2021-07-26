Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,479 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TFI International were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of TFI International by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TFI International by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares during the period. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $103.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.17. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $104.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TFII shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TFI International to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. TFI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.53.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

