nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,520 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 716.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1,261.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $31.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,114,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

