Holocene Advisors LP Purchases New Shares in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,415 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

Shares of FCF opened at $13.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $15.69.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.