5,139 Shares in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Bought by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kaman by 98.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kaman by 9.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kaman during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kaman by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Kaman during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KAMN opened at $44.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.19. Kaman Co. has a twelve month low of $37.99 and a twelve month high of $59.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.90 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

KAMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

