NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 99.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,146 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 331,653 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $745,984,000 after purchasing an additional 154,176 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 918.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 43,204 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 26.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 164,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,150,000 after acquiring an additional 34,645 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,093,859 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $421,578,000 after acquiring an additional 97,768 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $196.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.77. The company has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $114.38 and a 12 month high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

