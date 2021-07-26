Holocene Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 12,637 Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.11.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $58.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.54. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $59.23.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.