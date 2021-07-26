Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 17.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $51.53 on Monday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.79.

