Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 24.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,466 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in AppFolio by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AppFolio by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in AppFolio by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AppFolio by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

APPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $141.81 on Monday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $186.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.50.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 49.58%. The firm had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.16 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

