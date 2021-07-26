iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

IVE opened at $147.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.30. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.20 and a 12 month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

