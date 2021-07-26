Critical Comparison: Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) versus Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

This table compares Capital Product Partners and Castor Maritime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Product Partners $140.87 million 1.58 $30.37 million $1.60 7.32 Castor Maritime $12.49 million 14.48 -$1.75 million N/A N/A

Capital Product Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Castor Maritime.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Product Partners and Castor Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Product Partners 23.44% 8.12% 4.06% Castor Maritime -2.19% -0.77% -0.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Capital Product Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Castor Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Capital Product Partners and Castor Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Product Partners 0 0 3 0 3.00 Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capital Product Partners presently has a consensus target price of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 18.13%. Given Capital Product Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Capital Product Partners is more favorable than Castor Maritime.

Volatility & Risk

Capital Product Partners has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capital Product Partners beats Castor Maritime on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier. Capital GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of the company. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.