The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,597 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $29.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.93. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. Scotiabank increased their target price on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. VTB Capital lowered The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.09.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

