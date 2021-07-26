Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.11% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $226,875.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,501. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,998 over the last 90 days. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $129.50 on Monday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.34 and a 1 year high of $186.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.49.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RETA. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.57.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

