Man Group plc Sells 32,490 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,490 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 83,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after buying an additional 171,898 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth about $1,990,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 190.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,305,000 after buying an additional 1,014,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCXI. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $14.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.45. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.69 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, COO Tausif Butt acquired 10,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,222.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.